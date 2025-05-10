The below startups secured the highest funding this week, leading the charts from May 03 to May 09.

India's startup landscape buzzed with fresh activity this week as innovative ventures secured significant funding across logistics, mobility, wellness, femtech, and AI-driven consumer technology. The deals underscore a robust investor appetite for scalable, tech-forward solutions aimed at modern-day urban challenges and lifestyle transformation.

Porter

Funding Amount: USD 200 Million

Investors: Kedaara Capital, Wellington Management, Vitruvian Partners

Founded in 2014 by Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga, and Vikas Choudhary—all IIT alumni—Porter is a Bengaluru-based logistics platform that streamlines intra-city freight and delivery. The company offers a wide range of services, including on-demand mini-trucks, enterprise logistics, and household packers and movers. Porter serves both B2B and B2C segments, making city logistics faster, affordable, and tech-driven.

Routematic

Funding Amount: USD 40 Million

Investors: Fullerton Carbon Action Fund, Shift4Good

Bengaluru-based Routematic, founded in 2013, delivers AI-powered corporate mobility solutions. The platform integrates SaaS-based commute management with Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS), enabling real-time dispatch, automated routing, and effective demand-supply matching. Its solutions have proven to reduce operational costs and improve commuter safety for large organisations.

The Good Bug

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million

Investors: Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Fireside Ventures

Launched in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug is a Mumbai-based gut health startup. Its offerings include synbiotics, probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and detox supplements, targeting common issues like bloating, constipation, and weight management. The brand taps into the growing demand for holistic wellness through science-backed nutrition.

Posha

Funding Amount: USD 8 Million

Investors: Accel, Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, Binny Bansal, Asha Jadeja Motwani, Samay Kohli, Akash Gupta

Formerly known as Nymble, Bengaluru-based Posha was founded in 2016 by Raghav Gupta and Rohin Malhotra. The company offers an AI-enabled kitchen robot that automates home cooking. With camera and thermal sensors, it personalises recipes and prepares over 500 dishes across 10+ cuisines, giving busy families an effortless way to eat healthy and delicious meals.

BlissClub

Funding Amount: USD 5.3 Million

Investors: Elevation Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Alteria Capital

Founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret, BlissClub is a Bengaluru-based D2C femtech brand. It focuses on "movewear" for women—an activewear-meets-lifestyle line that includes leggings, tops, outerwear, and travel wear. With performance and style at its core, the brand is building a loyal community of health-conscious women.

As these startups gear up for their next phase of growth, this week's funding surge reflects the resilience and adaptability of India's innovation ecosystem, where bold ideas backed by capital continue to reshape the way we live, move, and consume.