Investor Favorites This Week: Meet the Startups Making Headlines The below startups secured the highest funding this week, leading the charts from May 03 to May 09.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders

India's startup landscape buzzed with fresh activity this week as innovative ventures secured significant funding across logistics, mobility, wellness, femtech, and AI-driven consumer technology. The deals underscore a robust investor appetite for scalable, tech-forward solutions aimed at modern-day urban challenges and lifestyle transformation.

Porter

Funding Amount: USD 200 Million
Investors: Kedaara Capital, Wellington Management, Vitruvian Partners

Founded in 2014 by Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga, and Vikas Choudhary—all IIT alumni—Porter is a Bengaluru-based logistics platform that streamlines intra-city freight and delivery. The company offers a wide range of services, including on-demand mini-trucks, enterprise logistics, and household packers and movers. Porter serves both B2B and B2C segments, making city logistics faster, affordable, and tech-driven.

Routematic

Funding Amount: USD 40 Million
Investors: Fullerton Carbon Action Fund, Shift4Good

Bengaluru-based Routematic, founded in 2013, delivers AI-powered corporate mobility solutions. The platform integrates SaaS-based commute management with Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS), enabling real-time dispatch, automated routing, and effective demand-supply matching. Its solutions have proven to reduce operational costs and improve commuter safety for large organisations.

The Good Bug

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million
Investors: Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, Fireside Ventures

Launched in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug is a Mumbai-based gut health startup. Its offerings include synbiotics, probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and detox supplements, targeting common issues like bloating, constipation, and weight management. The brand taps into the growing demand for holistic wellness through science-backed nutrition.

Posha

Funding Amount: USD 8 Million
Investors: Accel, Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, Binny Bansal, Asha Jadeja Motwani, Samay Kohli, Akash Gupta

Formerly known as Nymble, Bengaluru-based Posha was founded in 2016 by Raghav Gupta and Rohin Malhotra. The company offers an AI-enabled kitchen robot that automates home cooking. With camera and thermal sensors, it personalises recipes and prepares over 500 dishes across 10+ cuisines, giving busy families an effortless way to eat healthy and delicious meals.

BlissClub

Funding Amount: USD 5.3 Million
Investors: Elevation Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Alteria Capital

Founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret, BlissClub is a Bengaluru-based D2C femtech brand. It focuses on "movewear" for women—an activewear-meets-lifestyle line that includes leggings, tops, outerwear, and travel wear. With performance and style at its core, the brand is building a loyal community of health-conscious women.

As these startups gear up for their next phase of growth, this week's funding surge reflects the resilience and adaptability of India's innovation ecosystem, where bold ideas backed by capital continue to reshape the way we live, move, and consume.

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

From Rural Roots To Global Recognition: Vijay Naidu's Fintech Revolution

As India's first fintech leader and network marketer to be awarded a diplomatic passport, Naidu's journey defies convention — and his impact defies limits

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

3 AI Tools to Help You Start a Profitable Solo Business in 2025

Ready to automate your business and scale without a team? This video is your step-by-step guide.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Warren Buffett Says to Forget About 10,000 Hours of Practice — If You Want to Master Something, Do This Instead

At the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, the "Oracle of Omaha" described the systematic approach to success that has worked so well for him over his storied career.

By David James
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta