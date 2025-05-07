AI Kitchen Robotics Startup Posha Raises USD 8 Mn Series A Led by Accel Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, and angel investors such as Binny Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart), Asha Jadeja Motwani, and GreyOrange founders Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta also participated in the round.

[L-R] Raghav Gupta & Rohin Malhotra, Co-founders of Posha

AI-powered kitchen robotics startup Posha has raised USD 8 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors including Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, and angel investors like Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Asha Jadeja Motwani, and GreyOrange founders Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta.

The funds will be used to deepen Posha's AI capabilities, expand its recipe database, and enhance its user interface, as the company aims to revolutionize home-cooking for modern families.

Founded in 2016 by Rohin Malhotra and Raghav Gupta, Posha—formerly known as Nymble—offers a fully automated cooking experience through its AI-enabled kitchen robot. Once ingredients are loaded, the robot takes over the entire cooking process, leveraging camera and thermal sensors for real-time monitoring and adapting recipes based on individual preferences.

Designed for busy individuals and families, Posha's mission is to make healthy, personalised meals accessible without sacrificing time or taste. Its robot offers over 500 recipes across 10+ global cuisines, encouraging culinary exploration while maintaining the warmth of home-cooked meals.

"Our motivation was driven by the need we saw. I grew up in a culture where love was expressed through home-cooked meals," said Raghav Gupta, Co-founder of Posha. "We wanted to create a solution that doesn't force people to sacrifice their professional careers or health for freshly cooked meals."

Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel, noted, "Posha is tackling a persistent problem in modern households: how to get a healthy, home-cooked meal on the table when time is short. Their AI-driven approach is practical, well-designed, and represents one of the first tangible examples of AI directly addressing a genuine human need in a meaningful way."

Currently priced at USD 1,500, Posha's kitchen robot is available for pre-order and includes 50 recipes. Users can also opt for a USD 14.99/month subscription for access to additional recipes, advanced customisation features, and the ability to request new recipes. Shipping is expected to begin later this year.

With this fresh funding and growing consumer interest, Posha is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-powered culinary innovation.
