Routematic Raises USD 40 Mn Series C from Fullerton and Shift4Good to Drive EV Expansion and City Growth The capital infusion will be used to expand operations across India's top five cities, scale the fleet to 10,000 vehicles by March 2026, and convert 30% of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kavitha Ramachandragowda (Co-founder & Executive Director) & Sriram Kannan (Founder and CEO), Routematic

Corporate mobility solutions provider Routematic has secured USD 40 million in a Series C funding round led by Fullerton Carbon Action Fund and Shift4Good, with Ostara Advisors acting as the exclusive financial advisor.

The capital infusion will be used to expand operations across India's top five cities, scale the fleet to 10,000 vehicles by March 2026, and convert 30% of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs). The company also plans to establish new city-level command centres, with Delhi-NCR next on the radar after successful rollouts in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Sriram Kannan, Founder and CEO of Routematic, said, "We are grateful for our investors' trust as we drive the future of corporate transportation. This investment will enable us to capitalize on the growing demand and further strengthen our leadership in sustainable corporate mobility."

Founded in 2013, Routematic offers AI-driven corporate mobility solutions, combining SaaS-based commute management with Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS). With operations in over 23 Indian cities, Routematic services 300+ enterprise clients and handles 5 million monthly trips, offering safe, reliable, and sustainable commuting options to 300,000+ users.

Routematic's platform automates demand-supply matching, dispatch, and dynamic routing, significantly reducing transport costs and enhancing commuter safety. The company has previously raised about USD 6 million from investors including Blume Ventures, VAMM Ventures, and Bosch.

Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-founder and Executive Director, added, "This investment enables us to scale new heights. With AI at our core, we will continue to create safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible commuting solutions."

Fullerton Fund Management's Huck Khim Tan highlighted Routematic's role in decarbonisation and called it "a profitable, fast-growing business solving critical challenges in urban mobility." Shift4Good's Sebastien Guillaud praised the platform's real-time automation, saying it "sets a new benchmark in a traditionally low-tech sector."

Routematic is poised to lead India's transition to green, tech-enabled urban mobility, addressing corporate ESG goals while redefining the future of employee commutes.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Are We All Doomed?' The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here's What to Do About It.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told his employees that AI was coming for most jobs — including his.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Starting a Business

Branding Doesn't Have to Be Expensive. Elevate Your Startup's Presence With These Low-Cost Strategies.

Learn how to elevate your startup's image and build a memorable brand on a limited budget.

By Jessica Wong
News and Trends

GCCs Project Salary Hike of 9.9% in 2025, Attrition Hits Record Low Last Year

GCCs are increasingly leveraging AI and analytics to personalize rewards, conduct real-time pay equity audits, optimize benefits, and build agile, future-ready talent strategies.

By Ayushman Baruah