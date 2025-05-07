The capital infusion will be used to expand operations across India's top five cities, scale the fleet to 10,000 vehicles by March 2026, and convert 30% of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Corporate mobility solutions provider Routematic has secured USD 40 million in a Series C funding round led by Fullerton Carbon Action Fund and Shift4Good, with Ostara Advisors acting as the exclusive financial advisor.

The capital infusion will be used to expand operations across India's top five cities, scale the fleet to 10,000 vehicles by March 2026, and convert 30% of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs). The company also plans to establish new city-level command centres, with Delhi-NCR next on the radar after successful rollouts in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Sriram Kannan, Founder and CEO of Routematic, said, "We are grateful for our investors' trust as we drive the future of corporate transportation. This investment will enable us to capitalize on the growing demand and further strengthen our leadership in sustainable corporate mobility."

Founded in 2013, Routematic offers AI-driven corporate mobility solutions, combining SaaS-based commute management with Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS). With operations in over 23 Indian cities, Routematic services 300+ enterprise clients and handles 5 million monthly trips, offering safe, reliable, and sustainable commuting options to 300,000+ users.

Routematic's platform automates demand-supply matching, dispatch, and dynamic routing, significantly reducing transport costs and enhancing commuter safety. The company has previously raised about USD 6 million from investors including Blume Ventures, VAMM Ventures, and Bosch.

Kavitha Ramachandragowda, Co-founder and Executive Director, added, "This investment enables us to scale new heights. With AI at our core, we will continue to create safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible commuting solutions."

Fullerton Fund Management's Huck Khim Tan highlighted Routematic's role in decarbonisation and called it "a profitable, fast-growing business solving critical challenges in urban mobility." Shift4Good's Sebastien Guillaud praised the platform's real-time automation, saying it "sets a new benchmark in a traditionally low-tech sector."

Routematic is poised to lead India's transition to green, tech-enabled urban mobility, addressing corporate ESG goals while redefining the future of employee commutes.