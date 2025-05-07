The Mumbai-based startup will deploy the fresh capital towards ramping up R&D in microbiome science, scaling clinical trials, expanding its distribution footprint, and boosting brand awareness among consumers and healthcare professionals.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gut health startup The Good Bug has raised INR 100 crore (approximately USD 12 million) in its Series B funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, the investment arm of Susquehanna International Group. Existing backer Fireside Ventures also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based startup will deploy the fresh capital towards ramping up R&D in microbiome science, scaling clinical trials, expanding its distribution footprint, and boosting brand awareness among consumers and healthcare professionals.

"This partnership with Susquehanna Asia VC, combined with the continued support from Fireside Ventures and others, is a powerful endorsement of our mission to transform health outcomes through gut bacterial science," said Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug. "This new capital infusion will accelerate our innovations, strengthen distribution, and attract top-tier talent in research and business."

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug aims to simplify gut health through science-backed, honest, and transparent solutions. The startup offers an extensive range of gut wellness products, including clinically tested synbiotic formulas, probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and its flagship 14-day Detox formula.

Its newest "Ferments" collection includes kombuchas, water kefirs, and fermented pickles. All products are formulated for both adults and children, combining natural ingredients with scientifically validated bacterial strains to support digestive and overall health.

The company's latest launch, the Advanced Metabolic System, has caught the attention of healthcare professionals for its cutting-edge application of natural GLP-1 science. This clinically tested innovation helps regulate appetite, reduce gut inflammation, and sustainably manage weight—offering a science-driven alternative in the weight management space.

Bhavani Rana, Investment Advisor at Susquehanna Asia VC, noted, "We are thrilled to invest in The Good Bug. Their leadership, deep scientific approach, and consumer-first strategy uniquely position them to lead India's evolving nutraceuticals landscape."

Ankur Khaitan, Principal at Fireside Ventures, added, "We've seen the impact of The Good Bug's purpose-led innovation and are excited to deepen our long-term partnership."

With total funding now reaching USD 20 million, The Good Bug is poised to drive category-defining change in India's digestive wellness sector and scale its impact across the country's growing health-conscious population.