Susquehanna, Fireside Back The Good Bug in INR 100 Cr Round to Power Gut Health Science The Mumbai-based startup will deploy the fresh capital towards ramping up R&D in microbiome science, scaling clinical trials, expanding its distribution footprint, and boosting brand awareness among consumers and healthcare professionals.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, Co-founders of The Good Bug

Gut health startup The Good Bug has raised INR 100 crore (approximately USD 12 million) in its Series B funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, the investment arm of Susquehanna International Group. Existing backer Fireside Ventures also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based startup will deploy the fresh capital towards ramping up R&D in microbiome science, scaling clinical trials, expanding its distribution footprint, and boosting brand awareness among consumers and healthcare professionals.

"This partnership with Susquehanna Asia VC, combined with the continued support from Fireside Ventures and others, is a powerful endorsement of our mission to transform health outcomes through gut bacterial science," said Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug. "This new capital infusion will accelerate our innovations, strengthen distribution, and attract top-tier talent in research and business."

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug aims to simplify gut health through science-backed, honest, and transparent solutions. The startup offers an extensive range of gut wellness products, including clinically tested synbiotic formulas, probiotics, prebiotic fibers, and its flagship 14-day Detox formula.

Its newest "Ferments" collection includes kombuchas, water kefirs, and fermented pickles. All products are formulated for both adults and children, combining natural ingredients with scientifically validated bacterial strains to support digestive and overall health.

The company's latest launch, the Advanced Metabolic System, has caught the attention of healthcare professionals for its cutting-edge application of natural GLP-1 science. This clinically tested innovation helps regulate appetite, reduce gut inflammation, and sustainably manage weight—offering a science-driven alternative in the weight management space.

Bhavani Rana, Investment Advisor at Susquehanna Asia VC, noted, "We are thrilled to invest in The Good Bug. Their leadership, deep scientific approach, and consumer-first strategy uniquely position them to lead India's evolving nutraceuticals landscape."

Ankur Khaitan, Principal at Fireside Ventures, added, "We've seen the impact of The Good Bug's purpose-led innovation and are excited to deepen our long-term partnership."

With total funding now reaching USD 20 million, The Good Bug is poised to drive category-defining change in India's digestive wellness sector and scale its impact across the country's growing health-conscious population.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability

Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Smaller, Smarter, Stronger: How SLMs Are Fueling India's Grassroots Tech Growth

India's linguistic diversity, regional disparities, and mobile-first user base make SLMs particularly compelling

By Shivani Tiwari