Porter Closes Series F Funding Round led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management With the fresh capital, the company is set to expand operations across multiple cities, with the goal of serving millions of MSMEs and enabling livelihood opportunities for over 1 million gig workers.

Porter, the on-demand Goods Transport Agency (GTA), has announced its Series F funding round led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management, along with existing investor, Vitruvian Partners. The round included a mix of primary investment in the company and secondary exits to a few existing shareholders.

The company said, with the fresh capital, the company is set to expand operations across multiple cities, with the goal of serving millions of MSMEs and enabling livelihood opportunities for over 1 million gig workers. Porter also plans to channel the capital into team expansion, technological development, and operational excellence, while continuing to build a greener logistics network aligned with national decarbonization efforts.

Uttam Digga, Co-Founder & CEO, Porter, said, "We are pleased to welcome Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management as our strategic partners. Since our inception, we have been committed to making urban logistics more efficient, intelligent, and inclusive, supporting MSMEs, empowering gig workers, and strengthening the communities we serve. With this, we look forward to accelerating our growth and building world-class, sustainable logistics solutions for businesses and communities across the globe.

"We would also like to acknowledge our early investors who played a pivotal role in supporting Porter's growth journey, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support, guidance, and belief in our vision throughout this transformative period," said Digga.

Anant Gupta, Partner, and Ashutosh Sardesai, Director at Kedaara Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with Porter, the undisputed leader in India's intra-city logistics space. In a largely unorganized and underserved market, Porter has built a tech-first, asset-light platform that delivers seamless, reliable logistics solutions at scale. Their strong execution, deep market understanding, and unwavering focus on customer and partner experience have created significant network advantages. We look forward to supporting Uttam, Pranav, and the entire Porter team as they continue to drive innovation, empower driver-partners, and expand their leadership across India's intra-city logistics ecosystem."

Prakhar Singh, Asia Sector Lead, Wellington Management, added, "We admire Porter's resilience and execution-first mindset, which has helped them create their leadership position in the intra-city logistics space. What sets them apart is how deeply they're embedded in the ecosystem, organizing a largely unstructured market from within, using technology to create meaningful impact for MSMEs and gig workers. We're excited to partner with them as they scale their purpose."

Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Peak XV, said, "When our journey started with Porter 10 years ago, the company was one amongst many in local goods transport. Uttam, Pranav, and Vikas were clear on their vision and approach and why it was the right one. Today, the company is the market leader, and more importantly, has made the process of sending goods reliable, more efficient, and transparent in cities in India and now abroad. In the journey, their name has become a ver,b and to say ''I am Portering it" means the goods will be there soon. We wish the company and their new partners all the best and thank the Company and the management for the partnership."

IndigoEdge acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Porter on this transaction.
