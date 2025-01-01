Elevar Equity
CureBay Raises USD 21 Mn Series B to Scale Rural Healthcare Delivery
The Series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investors Elevar Equity and British International Investment.
FinX and FirstClub Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Rural Lending Platform SarvaGram Secures USD 67 Mn to Expand Credit Offerings
The Series D funding was led by Peak XV Partners, with support from Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital, reaching INR 950 crore total funding.
AI Health Innovator Cloudphysician Secures USD 10.5 Mn Led by Peak XV Partners
The Bengaluru-based health platform hopes to use the raised funds to improve its AI platform, RADAR, and to grow both domestically and globally by expanding its tech-driven solutions to over 5,000 hospitals.