CureBay Raises USD 21 Mn Series B to Scale Rural Healthcare Delivery The Series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investors Elevar Equity and British International Investment.

[L-R] Shobhan Mohapatra, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, & Sanjay Swain, Co-founders of CureBay

CureBay, a hybrid healthcare platform focused on rural India, has raised USD 21 million in a Series B funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments. The round also saw participation from existing investors Elevar Equity and British International Investment.

The capital will be deployed to strengthen CureBay's proprietary tech stack and fuel its expansion into new states such as Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The company plans to invest in AI-driven platform upgrades, rural-first workflow automation tools, and proprietary algorithms that support predictive healthcare and operational efficiency.

"We are focused on addressing healthcare access challenges in underserved regions," said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Founder and CEO of CureBay. "The funding will support the next phase of our scale-up, including technology development, team building, and operational expansion."

Founded in 2021 by Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Shobhan Mohapatra, and Sanjay Swain, CureBay was created to bridge the healthcare gap in rural India, where doctor access is limited, and hospital visits often lead to income loss and exploitation by healthcare brokers.

"They get lured into clinics that promise quick treatment, pay money, and often get subpar care. That's the reason they avoid traveling for care," Mohapatra explained.

To address this, CureBay provides concierge-style support for rural patients referred to tertiary hospitals. A dedicated assistant accompanies them—like a trusted family doctor—ensuring they receive the right treatment without confusion or exploitation.

CureBay's hybrid model combines tech-enabled eClinics with a digital infrastructure that offers doctor consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy delivery, and referrals—all under one platform. Its unique "circle" clinic network is supported by integrated logistics, local diagnostics, and medical partnerships.

"While most rural solutions remain fragmented, CureBay uniquely delivers the full continuum of care under one platform," said Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments. "This investment reflects our commitment to mission-driven companies transforming Bharat."

CureBay operates over 150 eClinics across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, delivering affordable and accessible healthcare to rural households. Its preventive care program has 90,000 active members with a renewal rate exceeding 60%. The company reported that its Balasore and Puri circles have achieved operational profitability, showcasing the viability of its rural-first healthcare model.
