Nia.one Raises USD 2.4 Mn from Elevar Equity to Strengthen Support for Gig Workforce The seed funding will be used to expand Niadel hubs across NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, enhance the AI-led Rafiki platform, and improve worker access to jobs, housing, and essential services.

[L-R] Sachin Chhabra & Pushkar Raj, Co-founders of Nia.one

Nia.one, a Mumbai-based full-stack platform for gig and blue-collar workforce, has raised USD 2.4 million in seed funding from Elevar Equity.

The funding will help expand its network of Niadel hubs that combine jobs, housing, and essential services for workers within a single ecosystem.

The platform aims to use the seed capital to scale its Niadel hubs across major employment zones in the NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. Each hub will be established within one kilometer of key work sites in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, and services.

The funds will also help deepen the company's proprietary technology stack, Rafiki, which uses data and artificial intelligence to connect workers with fair job opportunities, support retention, and provide access to housing, meals, and financial services.

"At Nia.one, we are building the missing physical layer between the road and the rented bed," said Pushkar Raj, Co-founder and COO. "Every Niadel hub is designed so that a worker can walk to work, return to a safe, affordable bed, access hot meals, and upgrade their life without debt traps or brokers."

The Niadel model integrates four components: Flow for verified jobs, Studio for essential services, Tribe for community and learning, and Rafiki for data-led support. This structure aims to improve worker retention, lower costs for employers, and create a sustainable physical network for gig and blue-collar communities.

"Infrastructure for migrant workers has been treated as an afterthought for too long," said Sachin Chhabra, Founder and CEO. "We have proven that our model delivers 80 percent retention and improves with scale. Our focus now is to expand city by city and show that a strong network of Niadels can build better lives for workers and stronger outcomes for enterprises."

Founded in 2024 by Chhabra and Pushkar Raj, Nia.one claims that it currently serves over 3,000 gig workers across more than 50 cities and plans to grow its network to over 8,000 in the coming quarters.
