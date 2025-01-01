epigamia

News and Trends

The Eye Foundation Raises USD 75 Mn from Verlinvest to Fuel Expansion Across South India

The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Epigamia Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani's Untimely Demise Shocks Startup Community

Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support from the Board of Directors.

News and Trends

Deepika Padukone's 82°E Set to Raise INR 50 Cr for Expansion

With the raised capital, the Mumbai-based brand aims for expansion and growth.

Growth Strategies

What Investors Expect from Start-ups Before and After Pumping Capital

Archit Vijoy, associate at DSG Consumer Partners, talks about the mindset of investors