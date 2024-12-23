Epigamia Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani's Untimely Demise Shocks Startup Community Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support from the Board of Directors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Epigamia Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani

Rohan Mirchandani, the visionary co-founder of Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia, passed away on December 21, 2024, at the age of 42 due to a cardiac arrest. His untimely demise has left a profound void in the startup and consumer goods community.

Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support from the Board of Directors. The board includes Rohan's family, Raj Mirchandani, and key investors Verlinvest and DSG Consumer Partners.

"Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain committed to his vision and will carry forward his dream with strength and vigour," Ankur and Uday shared in a joint statement.

The board echoed their sentiments, stating, "Rohan was an inspiration whose passion and energy left an indelible mark. We are determined to take his legacy to greater heights."

Rohan co-founded Epigamia in 2013 with Milap Shah, Chef Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, and Uday Thakker. What began as Drums Food International soon transformed into Epigamia, a household name known for its pioneering Greek yoghurt products.

Rohan's unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to guide the company, ensuring his legacy thrives in the years to come.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Government Shutdown Could Cost the U.S. Economy $6 Billion a Week, According to EY's Chief Economist

Experts from EY tell Entrepreneur that a government shutdown could leave "a visible mark" on the economy.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham Sells $40M in Shares Amid Strategic Shifts

For the July-September quarter, the company reported a 22 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $186.6 million. For the full fiscal year, Freshworks projects a 20 per cent growth, with total revenue estimated to range between $713 million and $716.6 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
News and Trends

Epigamia Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani's Untimely Demise Shocks Startup Community

Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support from the Board of Directors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Haircare Brand Arata Raises $4M in Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures

The personal care brand competes with established players like WOW Skin Science, Pilgrim, and Mamaearth, in a rapidly growing market. This latest funding round highlights investor confidence in the brand's potential to scale and become a leader in India's haircare industry.

By Entrepreneur Staff