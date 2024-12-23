Epigamia Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani's Untimely Demise Shocks Startup Community

Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support from the Board of Directors.

Rohan Mirchandani, the visionary co-founder of Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia, passed away on December 21, 2024, at the age of 42 due to a cardiac arrest. His untimely demise has left a profound void in the startup and consumer goods community.

"Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain committed to his vision and will carry forward his dream with strength and vigour," Ankur and Uday shared in a joint statement.

The board echoed their sentiments, stating, "Rohan was an inspiration whose passion and energy left an indelible mark. We are determined to take his legacy to greater heights."

Rohan co-founded Epigamia in 2013 with Milap Shah, Chef Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, and Uday Thakker. What began as Drums Food International soon transformed into Epigamia, a household name known for its pioneering Greek yoghurt products.

Rohan's unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to guide the company, ensuring his legacy thrives in the years to come.