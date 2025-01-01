Equentis Angel Fund
3ev Industries Raises INR 120 Cr in Series A Led by Mahanagar Gas Limited
The new funding will boost 3ev’s manufacturing capacity, enable the launch of its 3C division, and accelerate work on supply chain integration and research in regenerative braking, advanced materials, and solar based cold chain EV technology.
Cash Rush: Top Startup Funding Highlights (July 26–Aug 1)
From AI innovations to fintech powerhouses, these startups secured big investor bets this week.
Sharpsell.ai Raises INR 30 Cr in Series A
The Mumbai-based startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to enhance its product capabilities, deepen its reach in existing sectors, and expand globally, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.
John Abraham Backed Ice-Cream Brand NOTO Raises INR 21 Cr Led by Equentis Angel Fund
The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), JITO, Signal Ventures, and other prominent investors.