The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), JITO, Signal Ventures, and other prominent investors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based guilt-free dessert brand NOTO has raised INR 21 crore in its pre-Series A funding round led by Equentis Angel Fund.

The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), JITO, Signal Ventures, and other prominent investors. The fresh capital comes close on the heels of NOTO's earlier raise of INR 15 crore in February 2025, signaling strong investor confidence in its growth trajectory.

The company plans to utilise the funds to scale production capacity, expand distribution, and open exclusive offline outlets. It also aims to forge strategic partnerships to increase brand presence in key urban markets.

"The latest infusion of funds will enable NOTO to introduce new product lines and bolster its omnichannel distribution strategy," the company said in a statement. "We are looking to deepen our presence in Tier I and Tier II cities and strengthen our footprint in the fast-growing quick commerce segment to meet rising demand."

Founded in 2019 by Varun Sheth and Ashni Sheth, NOTO was born with the vision of offering healthier dessert alternatives to Indian consumers. From its base in Mumbai, the brand has developed a portfolio of low-calorie, no-added-sugar, and vegan ice creams and desserts, targeting India's growing tribe of health-conscious, diet-aware consumers.

NOTO's strong positioning in the premium health food category has attracted a slew of marquee investors over time, including Rainmatter (Zerodha's investment arm), White Whale Partners, WEH Ventures, Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Bollywood actor John Abraham.

With disposable incomes rising and an increased focus on conscious consumption, brands like NOTO are poised for significant growth. India's food and beverage market is projected to reach USD 68 billion by 2030, growing at a 25% CAGR. Recent successes of peer brands like Go Zero and Hocco underscore investor enthusiasm in this space.