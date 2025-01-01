EV2 Ventures

Food Solutions Startup Fambo Secures INR 21.55 Cr Funding

The startup plans to utilise the new capital to expand its geographical presence, diversify its product portfolio, strengthen its technology stack, and build its team.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Leads USD 5.4 Mn Series A Funding Round in EVeez

Other participants in the round include Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund.

Fambo, TyrePlex, and OrbitAID Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Alt Mobility Powers Up with USD 10 Mn Series A Funding to Expand EV Fleet

With the raised funds, Alt Mobility aims to expand its fleet to 30,000 EVs by March 2026 and scale its AUM to INR 800 crore within 18 months. The funds will also enhance the company's digital asset management platform and standardise its battery technology.