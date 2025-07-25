Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Leads USD 5.4 Mn Series A Funding Round in EVeez Other participants in the round include Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Gaurav Rathore & Abhishek Dwivedi, Co-founders of EVeez

EVeez, an electric mobility-as-a-service platform, has raised USD 5.4 million in Series A funding led by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Other participants in the round include Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund. The Gurugram-based startup had earlier secured USD 994,000 in seed funding.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand EVeez's subscription-based electric two-wheeler service tailored for gig economy workers. The startup plans to strengthen its presence in new cities, enhance operational infrastructure, and support more low-income individuals entering the workforce.

"With India projected to have more than 20 million gig workers in the near future, EVeez is strategically positioned to revolutionise how this workforce accesses clean mobility solutions," said Abhishek Dwivedi, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "We are committed to greening the last mile and making electric mobility accessible to everyone participating in the gig economy."

EVeez was founded in 2020 by Abhishek Dwivedi and Gaurav Rathore. It offers electric vehicles on a subscription basis, aiming to reduce entry barriers for gig workers in urban areas. It provides electric scooters bundled with insurance, repair services, battery swaps, and EV training, ensuring users can focus on earnings rather than vehicle maintenance or ownership costs.

Its weekly plans start at an affordable price point, allowing gig workers to serve in sectors such as food delivery, e-commerce, and ride-hailing. Currently operating in 15 cities with a fleet of 7,000 electric vehicles, EVeez plans to expand to 30 cities and scale to 50,000 vehicles by the fiscal year 2027. The platform also aims to help over 40,000 new gig workers enter the workforce within the same timeframe.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Microsoft's CEO Says the Company's Mass Layoffs, Despite Financial Success, Are 'Weighing Heavily on Me' in an Internal Memo

Microsoft has laid off over 15,000 employees this year, but CEO Satya Nadella says headcount "is relatively unchanged" as the company continues to hire new workers.

By Sherin Shibu
By Amanda Breen
Business Models

How I Turned a 'Dying' Business Losing $500,000 a Month Into a $45 Million Cash Machine

"Boring" businesses often deliver better returns than VC-funded disruption plays, with less competition and clearer paths to profitability.

By Shayne Fitz-Coy
News and Trends

Aravind Srinivas's 4 Rules for Winning in Tech

When asked what he'd do if he were in Sundar Pichai's shoes, facing the choice to cannibalise existing products to build a Perplexity competitor, Srinivas offered a candid perspective

By Shivani Tiwari
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette