Noida-based food solutions startup Fambo has raised INR 21.55 crore in fresh funding from AgriSURE Fund and EV2 Ventures.

The startup plans to utilise the new capital to expand its geographical presence, diversify its product portfolio, strengthen its technology stack, and build its team.

This investment marks Fambo's second fundraising round in 2025, following an INR 21 crore round in January led by EV2 Ventures and a group of high-net-worth individuals.

Founded in 2022, Fambo provides fresh produce and semi-processed food products to restaurants, hotels, and cloud kitchens in the HoReCa sector. The startup claims to serve over 1,000 outlets across North and Central India, including major food chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, Burger Singh, California Burrito, Nomad Pizza, and Barbeque Nation.

Fambo sources produce directly from its network of farms covering 75 acres of GAP-certified farmland. Using artificial intelligence, the company ensures complete traceability and optimises supply chain and logistics planning. Its Noida-based processing facility delivers cut, chopped, frozen, and ready-to-cook ingredients, helping restaurants maintain consistency and quality.

The startup also works closely with food brands to co-develop menu components through its team of chefs.

Competing with firms such as WayCool Foods, FreshToHome (B2B), and Ninjacart, Fambo focuses on providing standardised, traceable ingredients for the food service industry.

Fambo reported INR 20.3 crore in revenue for FY25 and aims to achieve an annual recurring revenue of INR 50 crore by the second quarter of FY26 while remaining profitable.