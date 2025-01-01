Everstone Capital

News and Trends

Everstone Capital Strengthens Partnership with IFC Through USD 60 Mn Investment

The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Everstone Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Wingify to Boost Global SaaS Growth

The deal includes a significant investment aimed at accelerating product innovation and expanding VWO's global reach.

News and Trends

Quash and Integris Health Secure Funding to Drive Innovation in Tech and Healthcare

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital Sell Co-Control Stake in Omega Healthcare to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

New joint ownership will support Omega Healthcare in its next phase of growth.