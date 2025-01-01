Everstone Capital
Everstone Capital Strengthens Partnership with IFC Through USD 60 Mn Investment
The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services.
Everstone Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Wingify to Boost Global SaaS Growth
The deal includes a significant investment aimed at accelerating product innovation and expanding VWO's global reach.
Quash and Integris Health Secure Funding to Drive Innovation in Tech and Healthcare
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital Sell Co-Control Stake in Omega Healthcare to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
New joint ownership will support Omega Healthcare in its next phase of growth.