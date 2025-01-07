New joint ownership will support Omega Healthcare in its next phase of growth.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Everstone Capital have entered into a strategic agreement to sell a co-control stake in Omega Healthcare Management Services to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers'). This milestone marks a new phase of growth for Omega, one of the leading providers of revenue cycle management and clinical services to US healthcare organisations.

Anurag Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Omega, said, "The last five years have been an incredible journey in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Everstone. The collaborative partnership with the investors has been instrumental in our efforts to accelerate Omega's growth. We are thrilled to welcome Ontario Teachers' into the Omega family and value the renewed commitment from Goldman Sachs and Everstone. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to leverage our domain expertise and our unique solutions to empower our clients."

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare has rapidly grown into a prominent provider of technology-enabled, clinically led outsourcing solutions for the healthcare industry. With a portfolio designed to enhance financial performance, Omega works with healthcare organisations to help increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the patient-provider-payer experience.

Omega's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) has enabled its clients to achieve greater efficiency and accuracy.

Omega's workforce of approximately 35,000 employees operates across 14 delivery centers in the United States, India, Colombia, and the Philippines, a testament to the company's global reach and operational scale.

Harsh Nanda, Managing Director and Head of Technology Private Equity within Goldman Sachs Alternatives, highlighted, "It has been a very collaborative partnership with Everstone and a privilege to work with the Omega team, witnessing up-close the team's drive and dedication to deliver outstanding outcomes for their customers."

Avnish Mehra, Vice Chairman and Head of Private Equity at Everstone Capital, added, "During our ownership period, Omega witnessed a remarkable transformation, solidifying its strong position in the healthcare services industry. This growth is a testament to the remarkable management team and the robust business model that the team helped cultivate."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and TripleTree acted as co-lead financial advisors, while Weil, Gotshal & Manges provided legal counsel to Omega throughout the transaction.