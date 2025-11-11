The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Everstone Capital has announced a new investment agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking another milestone in their long-standing collaboration.

IFC has committed USD 60 million to Everstone Capital Partners V (Fund V), reaffirming its confidence in the firm's ability to scale strong, sustainable businesses across India and Southeast Asia.

The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services. It builds on IFC's previous commitments of USD 50 million each in Everstone's Fund III and Fund IV, along with a USD 10 million co-investment in the global SaaS company Wingify.

Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO of Everstone Group, said, "Our long-standing association with IFC reflects a shared commitment to combining financial discipline with impact. Together, we are building businesses that not only generate strong returns but also advance innovation, inclusion, and energy transition across emerging markets."

Farid Fezoua, IFC's Global Director for Disruptive Technologies, Services and Funds, added, "Mid-market companies are central to IFC's strategy to advance job creation, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in India and Southeast Asia. By investing in Fund V, we aim to deliver lasting impact for businesses and communities across the region."

Beyond financial investment, IFC has assisted Everstone Capital in adopting rigorous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards through its Performance Standards framework.

Headquartered in Singapore, Everstone Capital claims to manage USD 3.5 billion in assets and focuses on mid-market investments across high-growth sectors, combining operational expertise with strategic capital to drive long-term growth.