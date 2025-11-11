Everstone Capital Strengthens Partnership with IFC Through USD 60 Mn Investment The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO of Everstone Group

Everstone Capital has announced a new investment agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking another milestone in their long-standing collaboration.

IFC has committed USD 60 million to Everstone Capital Partners V (Fund V), reaffirming its confidence in the firm's ability to scale strong, sustainable businesses across India and Southeast Asia.

The new investment will support mid-market companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services. It builds on IFC's previous commitments of USD 50 million each in Everstone's Fund III and Fund IV, along with a USD 10 million co-investment in the global SaaS company Wingify.

Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO of Everstone Group, said, "Our long-standing association with IFC reflects a shared commitment to combining financial discipline with impact. Together, we are building businesses that not only generate strong returns but also advance innovation, inclusion, and energy transition across emerging markets."

Farid Fezoua, IFC's Global Director for Disruptive Technologies, Services and Funds, added, "Mid-market companies are central to IFC's strategy to advance job creation, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in India and Southeast Asia. By investing in Fund V, we aim to deliver lasting impact for businesses and communities across the region."

Beyond financial investment, IFC has assisted Everstone Capital in adopting rigorous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards through its Performance Standards framework.

Headquartered in Singapore, Everstone Capital claims to manage USD 3.5 billion in assets and focuses on mid-market investments across high-growth sectors, combining operational expertise with strategic capital to drive long-term growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
Growth Strategies

Hyundai Motor India: Upping the Ante With New Launches

According to Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate, by 2030, 80 per cent-plus of Hyundai's portfolio will be SUVs and MPVs

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
News and Trends

Praan Health Raises INR 8.5 Cr to Expand Chronic Care Services

The seed funding round was led by Rainmatter Investments, with additional participation from WEH Ventures and angel investors such as Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah, along with Arjun Vaidya.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Finnable Raises INR 250 Cr Funding Led by Z47 and TVS Capital

The Bengaluru-based fintech firm plans to use the new capital to strengthen its technology, expand its branch network, and develop new products.

By Entrepreneur Staff