Somerset Indus Capital Partners Exits Apex Hospitals With 4x Returns

The move highlights the firm's strategy of channeling capital to create meaningful change in underserved healthcare markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Auxano Capital Exits Wiom With 7x Return

The exit was made through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created before Auxano's first official fund launched in 2019.

Cornerstone Ventures Exits CreditNirvana with 55%+ IRR Returns

The exit follows CreditNirvana's recent acquisition by Perfios, a prominent financial services technology company.

Indifi Co-Founder Siddharth Mahanot Exits Indifi After 9 Years, Alok Mittal and Sangram Singh to Lead

After the changeover, it is anticipated that Sangram Singh, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO), and another Co-founder, Alok Mittal, will take on leadership roles.