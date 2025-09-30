Somerset Indus Capital Partners Exits Apex Hospitals With 4x Returns

The move highlights the firm's strategy of channeling capital to create meaningful change in underserved healthcare markets.

Somerset Indus Capital Partners has announced its complete exit from Apex Hospitals, a multispecialty hospital group in Rajasthan, marking the first exit from Somerset Fund II.

As per the official statement, since Somerset's investment in May 2019, Apex Hospitals has achieved strong growth, with revenues tripling and EBITDA rising more than four times. The hospital chain also doubled its workforce, underscoring its expansion and commitment to improving healthcare access in tier II and tier III cities across Rajasthan.

Somerset played an active role in shaping the hospital group's strategic path. The firm supported Apex in launching tele-health and E-ICU platforms, enabling wider reach for critical care services. It also backed the establishment of Apex's Cancer Care Centre of Excellence, the first in the region, which improved patient outcomes and enhanced care delivery capabilities.

Ramesh Kannan, Partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners, said, "Our journey with Apex Hospitals reflects our philosophy of building scalable and high-impact healthcare platforms. From the very beginning, the promoters' dedication to addressing the needs of the missing middle in underserved regions resonated with us."

Dr Shailesh Jhawar, Promoter of Apex Hospitals, added, "Somerset's partnership has been invaluable in defining our strategic pillars for sustainable growth. Their support enabled us to prioritise innovation and capability building, while also expanding services such as Tele-ICU and Tele-OPD. The collaboration went beyond capital, fostering leadership development and strengthening ESG practices."