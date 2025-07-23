Auxano Capital Exits Wiom With 7x Return The exit was made through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created before Auxano's first official fund launched in 2019.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Brijesh Damodaran, Co-founder and Partner at Auxano

Venture capital firm Auxano Capital has announced a successful exit from its portfolio company Wiom, securing a sevenfold return on its early investment. The secondary sale marks the firm's second full exit among four exits to date, including two partial ones, and highlights Auxano's ability to identify and back companies pioneering innovative solutions in underserved markets.

The exit was made through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created before Auxano's first official fund launched in 2019. Wiom, originally founded as i2e1 in 2015 and rebranded in 2021, has emerged as a key player in India's broadband ecosystem, offering affordable internet access through an asset-light model. Its growth has been driven by its alignment with the Government of India's PM-WANI initiative, which promotes public Wi-Fi access nationwide.

Under this framework, Wiom became India's first licensed Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA), enabling it to collect surplus bandwidth from local cable operators and redistribute it efficiently. This model reduces costs and improves access, particularly in areas where traditional broadband models remain unfeasible.

Brijesh Damodaran, Co-founder and Partner at Auxano, said, "Touching the lives of 500 million people and being committed to the vision and mission is important. Being one of our earliest investments, we are grateful to our LPs who had patience in this journey and to the resilience and adaptability of the founding team. Phoenix—it is. Identifying emerging megatrends and investing in category creators transforming to market leaders—Wiom it is."

Auxano first invested in Wiom in 2017 and participated again in a follow-up round in 2021. Throughout its involvement, the firm actively supported the startup not just with capital, but also through strategic guidance and operational input.

Satyam Darmora, Co-founder of Wiom, stated, "Working with Auxano has been one of the best decisions for Wiom. They truly embody a 'Founder First' philosophy, standing steadfast through highs and lows without a hint of doubt. Their unwavering conviction and genuinely good nature make them more than just investors—they're true partners."

Auxano continues to focus on sectors including fintech, healthtech, sustainability, Industry 4.0, and consumer internet. With over 35 portfolio companies, the firm remains committed to identifying high-impact founders and supporting transformative innovations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

