Exports
Cisco To Manufacture In India, Targets Over $1 Billion Exports
Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins during his visit to India announced the creation of a new manufacturing operation in India
Goods And Services Exports May Touch $1 Trillion Each By 2030, Says Piyush Goyal
According to reports, the country's merchandise and services exports touched an all-time high of $422 billion and $254 billion, respectively, in 2021-22
India's Current Account Deficit Is Likely To Be At 3 Per Cent: SBI Report
A positive shock to oil prices leads to immediate and sharp increase in CAD but the same dissolves completely in about eight quarters
India Will Achieve $2 Trillion Export Target By 2030, Says Piyush Goyal
Goyal also said that India will become a $30 trillion economy with 25 per cent share in exports by 2047
India's Export Declined By 3.52 Per Cent In September: Ministry Of Commerce Report
The report also added that the trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to $149.47 billion