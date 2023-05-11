Cisco To Manufacture In India, Targets Over $1 Billion Exports

Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins during his visit to India announced the creation of a new manufacturing operation in India

By Teena Jose

US-based technology conglomerate Cisco has said that it will start manufacturing in India. The company reportedly added that it targets over $1 billion in combined exports and domestic production in the coming years. Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins during his visit to India announced the creation of a new manufacturing operation in India.

"India has made tons of progress on digitisation. The ambition of India is very clear and the momentum I feel here is incredible. Cisco will have the first products off the line in 12 months, and will expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over a period of time. We think we should have the first products off the line in about 12 months. We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers that are widely used in India," said Robbins according to a PTI report.

The report further revealed that Cisco's manufacturing in India will be through its contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments it will infuse.

After his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Robbins said that, "I met the PM and several ministers and talked about many topics, among them about our commitment to manufacturing here in India, which we are announcing."

According to the information shared by Cisco, the company's manufacturing facility will build Cisco's best-in-class technology, designed to provide flexible, cost-effective delivery of next-generation services and applications and support complex cloud computing environments. Reportedly, Cisco is launching two of its highest volume product lines in India - switching platforms, which are at the core of a lot of data centre networks in the country, and also a cutting-edge routing platform that sits in the core of some of the 5G network infrastructure

Apart from manufacturing, the company is also investing in testing, development and logistics, and expanding in-house repair operations in the country.
