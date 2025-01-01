Eyewear Brand

Lenskart Secures SEBI Approval for Public Market Debut

The DRHP identifies SoftBank as its largest external investor with a 15.04 percent holding, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with 12.45 percent.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lenskart to Establish Largest Eyewear Manufacturing Facility in Telangana with INR 1,500 Cr Investment

The project is expected to generate around 2,100 jobs, with discussions underway for an additional R&D center.

Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment

The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.

Shikhar Dhawan Invests in Eyewear Brand QUE; Joins as Partner and Brand Ambassador

With a vision to democratise style and quality, QUE aims to make its premium sunglasses accessible to a mass premium audience across India and beyond.