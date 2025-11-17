The addition of Meller builds on the success of Lenskart backed labels such as John Jacobs and the Japanese brand Owndays.

Lenskart has announced the launch of the Spanish sunglasses brand Meller in India, months after acquiring the Barcelona based label.

The move aims to strengthen the company's expanding portfolio in premium and fashion eyewear.

Meller, founded in Barcelona, has grown rapidly across Europe and the US, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. In FY25, the brand under Stellio Ventures reported revenue of INR 2,720 million and an EBITDA of INR 443 million, reflecting margins consistent with its direct to consumer model.

Known for bold silhouettes and striking colour choices, Meller's designs differ from traditional minimalistic eyewear styles. With the India launch, the brand's full sunglasses range will be available on Lenskart's app, website and stores. The first rollout will cover nearly 500 stores selected through GeoIQ intelligence to focus on outlets with strong demand for fashion forward eyewear.

The addition of Meller builds on the success of Lenskart backed labels such as John Jacobs and the Japanese brand Owndays. Together with Le Petit Lunetier, these brands support the company's long term strategy of developing a global house of design led eyewear labels that cater to a wide spectrum of consumer preferences.

Lenskart aims to leverage its manufacturing capabilities, technology platforms and omnichannel network to strengthen the presence of these brands. The company believes changing global tastes and the growing appeal of fashion centred eyewear present an opportunity for broader expansion.

Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal said, "Meller, with its strong D2C heritage, bold design language, and fast-growing international fan base, is a brand we believe will emerge as one of the leading sunglasses names globally in the years ahead. With Lenskart's distribution, supply chain, and technology strengths, along with the global momentum of brands such as John Jacobs and Owndays, we are committed to creating the next wave of global eyewear brands for a new generation."

Marco Grandi Blanch, co-CEO of Meller, added, "Meller has grown by listening to a new generation of consumers and creating eyewear that reflects their choices. Working with Lenskart gives us an opportunity to scale that vision in a market full of potential."

With the introduction of Meller in India, Lenskart continues to position itself as a company building a diverse and globally relevant eyewear portfolio for the coming decade.