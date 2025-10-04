Lenskart Secures SEBI Approval for Public Market Debut The DRHP identifies SoftBank as its largest external investor with a 15.04 percent holding, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with 12.45 percent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart

Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The company's draft red herring prospectus outlines an offer for sale by several major investors. The OFS will be led by SoftBank, Temasek, Schroders Capital, Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave. Among these, SoftBank is expected to offload the largest portion. Co-founder and chief executive Peyush Bansal will also participate by selling 2.05 crore shares.

Funds raised from the fresh issue are set to be deployed toward opening new company-owned stores, covering lease obligations, upgrading technology, strengthening brand marketing, supporting promotional activities, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Data from startup intelligence platform TheKredible shows that Lenskart, headquartered in Gurugram, has secured more than USD 1.8 billion through multiple funding rounds. The DRHP identifies SoftBank as its largest external investor with a 15.04 percent holding, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with 12.45 percent.

The eyewear retailer reported a 22.6 percent rise in revenue in FY25, reaching INR 6,653 crore compared to INR 5,428 crore in the previous fiscal. The growth enabled the company to swing from an INR 10 crore loss in FY24 to a net profit of INR 297 crore in FY25.

With the regulatory nod, Lenskart joins other firms recently cleared for IPOs, including boAt, Capillary Technologies, Groww, and Pine Labs.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India's New Draft Online Gaming Rules: Esports Focus, Gaming Authority, and Lots More

The draft rules provide enabling provisions to encourage structured growth of legitimate esports and social gaming ecosystems.

By Kul Bhushan
Growing a Business

Stop Chasing Every AI Tool Available — Focus on These 3 to Grow Faster, Smarter and Without Burnout

AI won't build your brand for you — but with the right tools and focus, it can help you scale faster, work smarter and free up time for what really matters.

By Jeanette McMurtry
Business News

Netflix Just Posted a Fully Remote Job That Pays $700K. Here's What It Requires.

Netflix is actively recruiting for a remote, high-paying job that involves working with generative AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How Entrepreneurs Can Spot Opportunities in Unlikely Places

Innovation comes from combining diverse experiences. Here are some key lessons my unconventional journey from mechanic to solar entrepreneur can teach you.

By Sandro Gonzalez
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov