The DRHP identifies SoftBank as its largest external investor with a 15.04 percent holding, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with 12.45 percent.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The company's draft red herring prospectus outlines an offer for sale by several major investors. The OFS will be led by SoftBank, Temasek, Schroders Capital, Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital, and Alpha Wave. Among these, SoftBank is expected to offload the largest portion. Co-founder and chief executive Peyush Bansal will also participate by selling 2.05 crore shares.

Funds raised from the fresh issue are set to be deployed toward opening new company-owned stores, covering lease obligations, upgrading technology, strengthening brand marketing, supporting promotional activities, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Data from startup intelligence platform TheKredible shows that Lenskart, headquartered in Gurugram, has secured more than USD 1.8 billion through multiple funding rounds. The DRHP identifies SoftBank as its largest external investor with a 15.04 percent holding, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with 12.45 percent.

The eyewear retailer reported a 22.6 percent rise in revenue in FY25, reaching INR 6,653 crore compared to INR 5,428 crore in the previous fiscal. The growth enabled the company to swing from an INR 10 crore loss in FY24 to a net profit of INR 297 crore in FY25.

With the regulatory nod, Lenskart joins other firms recently cleared for IPOs, including boAt, Capillary Technologies, Groww, and Pine Labs.