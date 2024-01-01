Faad Capital
NAYAN TECH Secures USD 2 Mn Funding Led by BEENEXT to Expand Smart City AI Solutions
With the raised funds, the Delhi-based startup aims to expand its AI and IoT-powered solutions to improve traffic management, road safety, driver behavior monitoring, and urban infrastructure across India.
Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest
The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.
FAAD Capital Invests in Four Agritech Startups Through AgriManch Accelerator
In addition to providing funding, FAAD Capital's Angel Fund will provide vital stakeholder connections to help Godaam Innovations, VedaFit Foods, Aqin Biotech, and Mkelly Biotech succeed.
Skye Air Lands USD 4 Mn Series A for Drone Delivery Expansion
The fresh proceeds will help the Delhi-based startup expand its last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, e-commerce, and quick-commerce deliveries.