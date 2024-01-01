Faad Capital

News and Trends

NAYAN TECH Secures USD 2 Mn Funding Led by BEENEXT to Expand Smart City AI Solutions

With the raised funds, the Delhi-based startup aims to expand its AI and IoT-powered solutions to improve traffic management, road safety, driver behavior monitoring, and urban infrastructure across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest

The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.

FAAD Capital Invests in Four Agritech Startups Through AgriManch Accelerator

In addition to providing funding, FAAD Capital's Angel Fund will provide vital stakeholder connections to help Godaam Innovations, VedaFit Foods, Aqin Biotech, and Mkelly Biotech succeed.

Skye Air Lands USD 4 Mn Series A for Drone Delivery Expansion

The fresh proceeds will help the Delhi-based startup expand its last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, e-commerce, and quick-commerce deliveries.