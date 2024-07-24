Get All Access for $5/mo

FAAD Capital Invests in Four Agritech Startups Through AgriManch Accelerator In addition to providing funding, FAAD Capital's Angel Fund will provide vital stakeholder connections to help Godaam Innovations, VedaFit Foods, Aqin Biotech, and Mkelly Biotech succeed.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aditya Arora, CEO at FAAD Capital

Gurugram-based early-stage venture capital fund FAAD Capital announced that it has strategically invested USD 121,000 in four agritech startups as part of their AgriManch accelerator program.

The startups receiving the investment in the pre-seed round include Godaam Innovations, VedaFit Foods, Aqin Biotech, and Mkelly Biotech. Godaam Innovations has already raised external funds amounting to USD 180,000. This financial boost aims to empower these startups in their mission to revolutionise the agriculture industry.

Godaam Innovations offers smart storage to reduce post-harvest losses and boost supply chain efficiency. Aqin Biotech's patented feed improves animal survival rates by 20–25% and reduces mortality by 60–70%. Mkelly Biotech's premix powder enriches flour with millets and mushrooms, while VedaFit Foods provides genuinely healthy, natural products.

Vatsal Lunawat, Investments Team, Faad Capital, said, "Securing funds under AgriManch for these agritech startups spread across agri fintech, horticulture, mushrooms, and aqua feed, among others, and presenting their potential to the right stakeholders has been a rewarding journey. By doing so, we are not only enabling these startups but are also opening doors to propel the next wave of agricultural technology in the country. We strongly believe in the vision and capabilities of these startups and look forward to supporting their progress every step of the way."

Beyond the pre-seed funding, FAAD Capital will offer post-funding support, including connecting the startups with the right stakeholders to generate revenue and help build networks within the agriculture sector for an effective go-to-market strategy.

Aditya Arora, CEO at FAAD Capital, said, "Our investment goes beyond just financial backing; we are committed to providing the necessary resources and connections to help these startups thrive and make a significant impact in the ever-growing agriculture sector. Each of these innovative companies will drive sustainability and technological advancement. At FAAD Capital, we believe in empowering the next generation of agritech pioneers, and we are proud to be part of their journey towards transforming the future of agriculture."

FAAD Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund with a USD 40 million corpus, invests USD 100k–USD 500k across diverse sectors from pre-seed to Series A. It boasts a portfolio of 100+ startups and ten successful exits, fostering innovation and delivering strong returns since 2019.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Salesforce Is Cracking Down on In-Office Work, Requiring Some Employees in the Office 5 Days a Week: 'A Step Back'

The news was reportedly given to employees via an internal memo.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Build the Mental Toughness You Need to Overcome Entrepreneurial Challenges

When a crisis strikes, leaders need to get real about what they see in the mirror.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Growing a Business

The Next Phase of Fiverr—the Freelance Marketplace Expands Into Hiring

Is their AI and Business Partner service a game-changer for hiring talent?

By Terry Rice