Gurugram-based early-stage venture capital fund FAAD Capital announced that it has strategically invested USD 121,000 in four agritech startups as part of their AgriManch accelerator program.

The startups receiving the investment in the pre-seed round include Godaam Innovations, VedaFit Foods, Aqin Biotech, and Mkelly Biotech. Godaam Innovations has already raised external funds amounting to USD 180,000. This financial boost aims to empower these startups in their mission to revolutionise the agriculture industry.

Godaam Innovations offers smart storage to reduce post-harvest losses and boost supply chain efficiency. Aqin Biotech's patented feed improves animal survival rates by 20–25% and reduces mortality by 60–70%. Mkelly Biotech's premix powder enriches flour with millets and mushrooms, while VedaFit Foods provides genuinely healthy, natural products.

Vatsal Lunawat, Investments Team, Faad Capital, said, "Securing funds under AgriManch for these agritech startups spread across agri fintech, horticulture, mushrooms, and aqua feed, among others, and presenting their potential to the right stakeholders has been a rewarding journey. By doing so, we are not only enabling these startups but are also opening doors to propel the next wave of agricultural technology in the country. We strongly believe in the vision and capabilities of these startups and look forward to supporting their progress every step of the way."

Beyond the pre-seed funding, FAAD Capital will offer post-funding support, including connecting the startups with the right stakeholders to generate revenue and help build networks within the agriculture sector for an effective go-to-market strategy.

Aditya Arora, CEO at FAAD Capital, said, "Our investment goes beyond just financial backing; we are committed to providing the necessary resources and connections to help these startups thrive and make a significant impact in the ever-growing agriculture sector. Each of these innovative companies will drive sustainability and technological advancement. At FAAD Capital, we believe in empowering the next generation of agritech pioneers, and we are proud to be part of their journey towards transforming the future of agriculture."

FAAD Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund with a USD 40 million corpus, invests USD 100k–USD 500k across diverse sectors from pre-seed to Series A. It boasts a portfolio of 100+ startups and ten successful exits, fostering innovation and delivering strong returns since 2019.