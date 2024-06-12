Get All Access for $5/mo

Skye Air Lands USD 4 Mn Series A for Drone Delivery Expansion The fresh proceeds will help the Delhi-based startup expand its last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, e-commerce, and quick-commerce deliveries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Skye Air

Drone delivery startup Skye Air has announced the raising of USD 4 million in its Series A round from Mount Judi Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Windrose Capital, and Tremis Capital.

Faad Capital, Misfits Capital, Hyderabad Angels, Soonicorn Ventures, and other existing investors, family offices, and angels also participated in the round.

It had raised USD 1.7 million in its seed round, led by Chiratae Ventures, in November 2022.

Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Skye Air, said, "The fresh capital will help the company expand its last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, e-commerce, quick-commerce deliveries, and food industries.

Founded by Ankit Kumar and Chandra Prakash, Skye Air is making sustainable last-mile logistics solutions across the healthcare, e-commerce, quick-commerce, and food industries.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder and Managing Director at Venture Catalysts, said, "India's vast and diverse terrain demands an efficient and innovative logistics system, and drone-based last-mile deliveries are at the forefront of this revolution."

"The current government's policies governing the drone or UAV ecosystem, such as a ban on the import of drones to encourage local production and stringent drone certification processes to ensure safety and quality, have led to a surge in drone startups and significant investments in this futuristic logistics solution," Sharma added.

According to Sharma, India's drone industry is expected to grow from INR 2,900 crore in 2020 to INR 81,600 crore by 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Huddle Ventures Fund II Oversubscribed at INR 100 Cr

With an average USD 500k entry check and follow-on investments of up to USD 1 million per firm, the Gurugram-based firm hopes to make 20 investments from Fund II.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Palette Brands, Clapingo, and Finsall Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Why We Shouldn't Fear AI in Education (and How to Use It Effectively)

Facing resistance to new technologies in the educational process is nothing new, and AI is no exception. Yet, this powerful tool is set to overcome these challenges and revolutionize education, preparing students and professionals for a future of unparalleled efficiency and personalized learning.

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

Former Starbucks CEO Says Steve Jobs Once Told Him to 'Fire Everyone' on His Leadership Team

Howard Schultz appeared on the 'Acquired' podcast last week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Y Combinator Helped Launch Reddit, Airbnb and Dropbox. Here's What I Learned From Its Free Startup School.

The famed startup accelerator offers a free course on building a business — and answers five pressing questions for founders.

By Sherin Shibu