FarMart
News and Trends
Sustain Labs Paris Unveils 2025 Cohort of Climate Leadership Certificate Program
Nearly, 47% of this summer's cohort are Indian delegates, reflecting the nation's growing leadership in climate innovation.
News and Trends
Startup Winners of the Week: Funding Highlights from April 19–25
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
News and Trends
FarMart Raises INR 84 Cr in Mixed Funding Round for Growth and Expansion
The funds will be used for business growth, market expansion, and general corporate purposes, aligning with the company's vision to strengthen its footprint across existing and new geographies.
News and Trends
Food Supply Platform FarMart Raises INR 24 Cr Funding from Swiss-based ResponsAbility Investments
The Gurugram-based company will use the fresh proceeds towards building a carbon-efficient food supply chain.