Sustain Labs Paris Unveils 2025 Cohort of Climate Leadership Certificate Program Nearly, 47% of this summer's cohort are Indian delegates, reflecting the nation's growing leadership in climate innovation.

Dr Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris

Sustainability-focused venture Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) has announced the 2025 cohort of its prestigious Climate Leadership Certificate program, bringing together a diverse group of 20 intergenerational climate leaders from eight countries, including a significant representation from India.

Nearly, 47% of this summer's cohort are Indian delegates, reflecting the nation's growing leadership in climate innovation. The Indian contingent includes senior government officials such as an IPS officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, entrepreneurs building sustainable businesses, and young changemakers pioneering grassroots climate solutions.

"We are excited by the response to this year's program; the quality, diversity, and commitment of the applicants have been truly inspiring. It's energising to see so many leaders ready not just to talk about change, but to drive it from within their institutions, and the 2025 cohort is a powerful reflection of that," said Dr Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris.

Participants in the 2025 cohort hail from prominent organisations such as Havells India, FarMart, and the Shiv Nadar Foundation, alongside researchers from IIT Delhi and Purdue University working on cutting-edge climate technologies. They join international delegates from institutions like Masdar (UAE), RAKBANK, Saja Climate Partners, and SEE & G Advisory, bringing a wealth of expertise in renewable energy, inclusive adaptation, and climate education across Asia and Africa.

The five-month program focuses on science-based climate action, values-driven leadership, and personal transformation. Key highlights include a Climate Leaders Retreat in Dubai, one-on-one leadership coaching, and mentorship on climate passion projects. The program aims to build a strong global network of resilient and skilled leaders equipped to face the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

This latest cohort underscores SLP's commitment to nurturing action-oriented, cross-sectoral leadership capable of accelerating systemic climate solutions.

Founded in 2018, Sustain Labs Paris is a climate and sustainability venture builder, operating across Europe, MENA, and Asia. Its initiatives include India's Anant School of Climate Action, and support for climate schools in vulnerable regions, with backing from the Clinton Global Initiative.
