Fibe
Fibe Raises USD 35 Mn in Series F Round Led by IFC
With this round, the company has now raised more than USD 266 million in equity so far, including secondary transactions.
Fibe secures INR 225 Cr via NCD Issuance to Strengthen Lending Operations
The funds will be deployed to drive innovation-focused growth initiatives and reinforce the company's lending capabilities to meet the rising credit demand from young, salaried, and digitally adept consumers.
Highlighting This Week's Biggest Startup Fundings: June 1–6
The startups listed below have raised the most money this week, from June 1 to June 6. Below is a brief summary of them:
Fintech Startup Fibe Raises USD 90 Mn in Series E Round Led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand reach, strengthen technological infrastructure, and deepen its impact across India.