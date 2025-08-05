The funds will be deployed to drive innovation-focused growth initiatives and reinforce the company's lending capabilities to meet the rising credit demand from young, salaried, and digitally adept consumers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EarlySalary Services Pvt Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of Fibe, has raised INR 225 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a face value of INR 1,00,000 each.

The capital raise, completed in July 2025, saw participation from multiple institutional investors, including Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments Fund, India, which subscribed INR 20 crore in the primary issuance.

The funds will be deployed to drive innovation-focused growth initiatives and reinforce the company's lending capabilities to meet the rising credit demand from young, salaried, and digitally adept consumers.

Ashish Goyal, Whole-time Director of EarlySalary Services Pvt Ltd, said, "We have always remained focused on maintaining asset quality while diversifying and institutionalising our funding sources. With the additional debt capital, we will continue serving the credit needs of India's rising, digitally savvy population. The participation of institutional investors, especially Franklin Templeton AIF India, is not just a reflection of confidence in our long-term vision but in the digital lending sector overall. It will further support our growth journey and help us cater to a wider customer base."

Fibe was founded in 2015 by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal. Initially operating in the salary advance segment, the company has expanded its portfolio to cater to various financial needs of salaried professionals. Its offerings include personal loans, healthcare financing, education loans, insurance premium financing, school fee financing, solar rooftop financing, and loans against mutual funds. It has also ventured into digital fixed deposits and launched India's first numberless co-branded credit card.

The fintech platform focuses on young, aspirational consumers and aims to provide transparent, quick, and digitally managed credit solutions. Over the years, it has disbursed more than eight million loans worth over INR 33,000 crore through its lending partners.

The company has raised over USD 230 million in total funding to date, including a USD 90 million Series E round led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Amara Partners, and a USD 110 million Series D round from TPG and Norwest Venture Partners.