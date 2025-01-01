First Close
Trifecta Capital Announces First Close of INR 2,000 Cr Fourth Venture Debt Fund
With the fourth fund, Trifecta Capital aims to invest in over 100 companies across fintech, EVs, logistics, and core tech, while exploring emerging sectors like renewable energy, climate, and sustainability for future growth.
Bharat Value Fund Hits INR 1,250 Cr First Close for Series 3 Fund, Eyes INR 2,500 Cr Target
Managed by The Wealth Company Pvt Ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, the fund aims to raise a target corpus of INR 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore.
Cornerstone Ventures Secures First Close of USD 200 Mn Fund-II at USD 40 Mn, Welcomes Suresh Pareek as General Partner
The second fund will target a range of sectors, including financial services, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and supply chain, while also focusing on sector-agnostic core technology innovations.
As First Close, Inviga Healthcare Fund Secures USD 20 Mn
The Bengaluru-based fund aims to support healthcare and pharmaceutical/life science enterprises throughout the entire value chain.