You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

As First Close, Inviga Healthcare Fund Secures USD 20 Mn The Bengaluru-based fund aims to support healthcare and pharmaceutical/life science enterprises throughout the entire value chain.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Co-founder, Inviga Healthcare Fund/LinkedIn

Inviga Healthcare Fund (IHF), the newly launched healthcare-focused private equity fund, secured USD 20 million as its initial close.

The Bengaluru-based fund was established by HealthCare Global Enterprises Executive Chairman Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar and Ajay Garg, Founder and Managing Director of Equirus Capital. The Bengaluru-based fund aims to support healthcare and pharmaceutical/life science enterprises throughout the entire value chain.

Dr. Ajaikumar said, "In my over 35 years as a doctor-entrepreneur in India, I have witnessed first-hand both the strengths and weaknesses of our healthcare system. Inviga Health Fund is my response which embodies my desire to provide high-quality egalitarian healthcare to all sections of society, while supporting and positioning doctor/healthcare entrepreneurs as primary drivers in the business.

"Through our investments, we will support the blossoming Indian healthcare entrepreneur ecosystem, foster clinical excellence, focus tenaciously on quality of outcomes, drive deep social impact, and help build businesses on sustainable vectors," he added.

Inviga Healthcare Fund made its maiden investment in biotech startup Mynvax, which focuses on developing novel recombinant vaccines for human respiratory viral diseases, including seasonal influenza and COVID-19.

Mynvax was co-founded by Raghavan Varadarajan and Gautham Nadig, professor and alumnus respectively, of the Molecular Biophysics Unit at the Indian Institute of Science.

Ajay Garg, Co-founder, Inviga Healthcare Fund, added, "We see the prospect of transforming the Indian healthcare landscape in a meaningful way, one investment at a time. A doctor-driven thematic healthcare and life sciences fund in India is a rarity. This gives us a unique vantage point that helps transcend critical technical barriers that otherwise typically exist between healthcare entrepreneurs and their financiers,and creates win-win situations that not only benefit the business and investors, but also contribute significantly to the progress of Indian healthcare."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Entrepreneur Who Made 'Avengers,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Stranger Things' Sound as Awesome as They Look

Orfeas Boteas, the founder and CEO of Krotos, discusses his game-changing AI-powered sound design platform.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs

The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Watch Now: Tapping into Your Unconventional Thinking and Using It to Create a Million-Dollar Business

This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. Here's their advice to our subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Country Star Jelly Roll Sued By Local Band For Copyright Infringement, 'Harm' to Reputation

The band Jellyroll has been around since the 1980s.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Make Money With Facebook Ads, According to Experts

Creating the right message is a crucial first step to making money with Facebook ads, but it doesn't end there. This guide will help you create ads that actually convert.

By R.L. Adams