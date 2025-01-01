FirstClub
News and Trends
FirstClub Raises USD 23 Mn in Series A Round at USD 120 Mn Valuation
The Series A round was led by Accel and RTP Global, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, and Aditya Birla Ventures.
News and Trends
Accel Secures USD 650 Mn for Eighth India Fund
The fund garnered support from 131 undisclosed investors, matching the amount raised for its seventh India fund in 2022.
News and Trends
FinX and FirstClub Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Former Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R Eyes Quick Commerce with FirstClub
After stepping down as Cleartrip's CEO earlier this year, Ayyappan brings his expertise from leading positions at Flipkart, including his role as chief business officer at Myntra.