Food Brands

News and Trends

Boba Bhai Secures INR 90 Lakh Investment on Shark Tank India Season 4

With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based brand aims to scale its operations and introduce new flavours.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Secures INR 20 Cr in Latest Funding

The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network, enhance branding, strengthen its team, and introduce Korean-inspired flavors to its instant noodles, tapping into global food trends.

The Health Factory Raises INR 2 Crore In Seed Funding

The fund raised will be used to streamline the company's operations and manufacturing process, better the infrastructure, build out a talented team and ramp up the marketing efforts

Starting a Business

Building a Global Food Brand

India has traditionally exported commodities and imported global food brands. We have such a strong food heritage, that it is time for the world to get a taste of India!