Boba Bhai Secures INR 90 Lakh Investment on Shark Tank India Season 4
With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based brand aims to scale its operations and introduce new flavours.
Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Secures INR 20 Cr in Latest Funding
The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network, enhance branding, strengthen its team, and introduce Korean-inspired flavors to its instant noodles, tapping into global food trends.
The Health Factory Raises INR 2 Crore In Seed Funding
The fund raised will be used to streamline the company's operations and manufacturing process, better the infrastructure, build out a talented team and ramp up the marketing efforts
Building a Global Food Brand
India has traditionally exported commodities and imported global food brands. We have such a strong food heritage, that it is time for the world to get a taste of India!