The Health Factory Raises INR 2 Crore In Seed Funding

The Health Factory, a Mumbai-based brand that brought protein bread to India, has raised INR 2 crore in a Seed funding round from Venture Garage, Vikas Nahar (founder, Happilo) and other marquee angels. The fund raised will be used to streamline the company's operations and manufacturing process, better the infrastructure, build out a talented team and ramp up the marketing efforts.

Pexels

"At The Health Factory, we have been working hard towards producing everyday consumer products that don't need changes in habits, but are extremely nutrient heavy, tasty and good for you. With this Seed funding round, we are extremely grateful to see the investors confidence in us and we are excited to take this range of food products to other cities soon," said Vinay Maheshwari, founder, The Health Factory.

The Health Factory produces delicious range of six diverse types of breads and 300 per cent more protein than any other breads found in the market along with 20 per cent lesser carbs, high fibre, zero cholesterol and low sugar and fat, which are safe to consume by all people, claimed by the brand in a statement.

"Indian millennial consumers are actively making healthy food choices daily, and THF providing exactly that by substituting high nutritional bread for our regular bread without sacrificing the taste. We reall love the team's punch line 'Bread badio aadat nahi'," said Vivek Kumar, CEO, Venture Garage.

Launched by Vinay Maheshwari, The Health Factory is a holistic F&B brand that combines nutrition, taste, science and love in all its products. The brand have a robust subscription D2C model that allows consumers to choose products and home delivery frequency and has been extremely high retention rates.