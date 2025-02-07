Boba Bhai Secures INR 90 Lakh Investment on Shark Tank India Season 4 With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based brand aims to scale its operations and introduce new flavours.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dhruv Kohli, Founder of Boba Bhai

Bengaluru-based Korean fusion food brand Boba Bhai has secured a INR 90 lakh investment for a 1% equity stake on Shark Tank India Season 4. The deal, led by renowned investors Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Viraj Bahl, Founder and MD of VRB Consumer, highlights strong confidence in the brand's growth and potential to revolutionize the bubble tea market in India.

Boba Bhai's pitch captivated the Sharks with its unique fusion of Korean-inspired flavors tailored to Indian tastes. Viraj Bahl, convinced by the product and business model, offered INR 90 lakh for a 1% stake, showcasing his belief in the brand's scalability.

Dhruv Kohli, Founder of Boba Bhai, expressed excitement about the funding milestone. "Shark Tank India provided an incredible opportunity to showcase Boba Bhai's journey. This funding will accelerate our expansion, enhance our product portfolio, and reinforce our commitment to bringing high-quality, innovative food experiences to Indian consumers. With the increasing influence of Korean culture, we aim to make it more accessible and enjoyable for a broader audience," he said.

Founded in 2023, Boba Bhai is building a quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain featuring bubble tea, K-pop-inspired burgers, and ice creams. Since its launch in October 2023, the brand claims to have rapidly grown, processing over 80,000 monthly orders and establishing 42 outlets across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The brand's menu offers 15 burger options, 7 ice cream flavors, and 20 bubble tea varieties. Boba Bhai follows a strategic business model where profitable cloud kitchens are later converted into physical stores.

This isn't the brand's first funding milestone. In January 2024, Boba Bhai raised INR 30 crore in a Series A round led by 8i Ventures. With a growing customer base and a strong brand identity, Boba Bhai aims to expand nationwide, launch new products, and explore retail partnerships.

Its success on Shark Tank India Season 4 reaffirms Boba Bhai's vision and sets the stage for the next phase of growth, including the introduction of ready-to-drink boba options, making bubble tea more accessible to every Indian consumer.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

