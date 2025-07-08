The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the fresh capital towards brand expansion, ramping up manufacturing capacity, launching into international markets, and expanding its product portfolio.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clean-label food brand Khetika has raised USD 18 million in a Series B funding round led by Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital, with participation from existing backers including Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the fresh capital towards brand expansion, ramping up manufacturing capacity, launching into international markets, and expanding its product portfolio. Roughly 30% of the funds will also be used to provide secondary exits to early investors such as SIDBI Venture Capital.

Founded in 2017 by Dr Prithwi Singh, Darshan Krishnamurthy, and Raghuveer Allada, Khetika offers a range of clean-label food products including batters, chutneys, millet-based staples, and spices. The company has built a tech-enabled supply chain that sources directly from farmers across 14 Indian states.

With manufacturing units currently in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bihar, Khetika is looking to expand to 20 cities and eventually 40, leveraging a "nano plant" model to scale efficiently.

"We closed FY25 with INR 247 crore in revenue, up from INR 160 crore the previous year. That's over 50% year-on-year growth. We're targeting INR 2,000 crore in revenue in the next three years—nearly 10X growth—driven by channel expansion, global entry, product innovation, and brand scaling," said Dr Prithwi Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Khetika.

Khetika's products are available via major quick commerce platforms and traditional retail stores. While quick commerce is its fastest-growing channel, about 75% of revenue still comes from traditional distribution.

"Indian households increasingly demand clean-label, health-focused foods… Khetika delivers on nutrition and transparency," said Adithya Bharadwaj, Principal at Anicut Capital. "The team's expertise in sourcing, product development, and tech-driven supply chains makes them an exciting partner."

With this round, Khetika's total funding stands at USD 25 million.