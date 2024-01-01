Garuda Aerospace
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ventures into the EV Space: Invests in EMotorad
Dhoni has invested in a number of businesses over the years, including the fitness startup Tagda Raho, the drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the used car retailer Cars24, D2C food and beverage brand 7Ink Brews, and the digital lending platform Khatabook.
Chennai Super Kings Ropes In MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace As Its Official Drone Partner
This is the first-ever drone partnership for the IPL team. Backed by the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup to manufacture drones and train professionals in this field.
The Duke of Drones: Agnishwar Jayaprakash
How did an Olympic prospect go on to establish one of the leading drone startups in India? Since a young age, Agnishwar Jayaprakash has been a man of many talents, but a man of one goal: to serve the youth of India
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Launches Garuda Aerospace's First-Ever Digital Film #KhetonKeKaptan
Garuda Aerospace has also launched a virtual learning platform and flagged off its Drone Yathra which aims to create awareness amongst farmers in 775 districts across India using technology with drones