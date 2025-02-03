Garuda Aerospace Commits INR 100 Cr to Build 'Drone City' in Andhra Pradesh This ambitious project aims to become a hub for drone innovation, fostering research, attracting top talent, and propelling India to the forefront of drone technology.

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has announced a significant INR 100 crore investment to develop a state-of-the-art 'Drone City' in Orvakal village, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

This ambitious project aims to become a hub for drone innovation, fostering research, attracting top talent, and propelling India to the forefront of drone technology.

The announcement was made during a strategic meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation, Rama Mohan Naidu Ji.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, highlighted the company's alignment with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' initiative and its ongoing contributions to the 'Namo Drone Didi' program, which empowers rural women through drone technology.

"We envision Drone City as a hub for innovation, fostering cutting-edge research and attracting top talent. This investment perfectly aligns with our vision of expanding our global footprint, pursuing an IPO, and developing innovative drone solutions that address societal challenges," said Jayaprakash.

Garuda Aerospace's rapid expansion across India and global markets underscores its commitment to making India a global drone technology leader. The company has already received six DGCA approvals, including type certification and remote pilot training organization approvals, strengthening its industry leadership.

The proposed Drone City marks a significant step forward in India's journey toward technological advancement and innovation in drone technology.
