Chennai Super Kings Ropes In MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace As Its Official Drone Partner

This is the first-ever drone partnership for the IPL team. Backed by the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup to manufacture drones and train professionals in this field.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Chennai Super Kings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone startup, announced it had entered into a partnership with the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings as their official drone partner for the season ahead of its commencement.

"We are delighted to have Garuda Aerospace as our official drone partner. As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings," said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

This is the first-ever drone partnership for the IPL team. Backed by the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup to manufacture drones and train professionals in this field.

In May 2022, the 2015-founded startup raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A funding round and raised $22 million in its Series A round in February 2023. While in December last year, it partnered with Cognizant for tech advancements in the field.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. As a long-time fan of Chennai Super Kings, it is a dream come true for us to partner with the team we love the most. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success. Although our company colors are blue, we will bleed yellow this season," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, on the partnership.

The four-time IPL champions and the Jayaprakash venture are all set to bring an exciting experience for cricket fans for the upcoming 60 days starting next week.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Writes on FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Garuda Aerospace IPL 2023 Drone

Most Popular

See all

By Robin Madell

News and Trends

Bend It Like Bipin; the Co-Founder and CEO Of MobiKwik Knows That All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy

The avid football player entered the sports fraternity as a child and has not looked back since then

By Paromita Gupta

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

News and Trends

Income Tax Department Launches 'AIS For Taxpayer' App

The mobile app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/ Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)

By Teena Jose

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

News and Trends

A Renaissance in Indian Matchmaking. Check Out This Startup's Work!

Matrimony app Betterhalf was launched in 2016 to help urban Indians find partners without relying on parents or relatives

By Soumya Duggal