Chennai Super Kings Ropes In MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace As Its Official Drone Partner

This is the first-ever drone partnership for the IPL team. Backed by the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup to manufacture drones and train professionals in this field.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone startup, announced it had entered into a partnership with the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings as their official drone partner for the season ahead of its commencement.

"We are delighted to have Garuda Aerospace as our official drone partner. As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings," said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

This is the first-ever drone partnership for the IPL team. Backed by the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup to manufacture drones and train professionals in this field.

In May 2022, the 2015-founded startup raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A funding round and raised $22 million in its Series A round in February 2023. While in December last year, it partnered with Cognizant for tech advancements in the field.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. As a long-time fan of Chennai Super Kings, it is a dream come true for us to partner with the team we love the most. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success. Although our company colors are blue, we will bleed yellow this season," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, on the partnership.

The four-time IPL champions and the Jayaprakash venture are all set to bring an exciting experience for cricket fans for the upcoming 60 days starting next week.