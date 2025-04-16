A significant portion of the new funding will also be allocated to expanding Garuda's IP portfolio, which currently includes over 20 patents, and to build a new design facility focused on next-gen drone systems.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace, backed by cricketer MS Dhoni, has secured INR 100 crore (USD 11.6 million) in a Series B funding round led by Venture Catalysts, valuing the company at USD 250 million post-money.

The fresh capital will be used to scale drone manufacturing, expand its existing production facility, and accelerate the launch of a state-of-the-art R&D and testing centre focused on defense-grade drone systems.

"This Series B funding is a defining milestone in Garuda Aerospace's growth journey," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace. "It not only strengthens our capacity to scale manufacturing and innovation but also positions us to accelerate the development of next-generation drone technology... reinforcing our commitment to building world-class, indigenous drone technologies that contribute to India's economic progress and self-reliance."

Founded in 2015 by Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Garuda Aerospace has grown from a 5-member team to a 200+ strong workforce. The company is known for building and customising Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for applications in precision agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and defense.

With a fleet of over 400 drones and 500 trained pilots operating across 84 cities, Garuda has become India's largest drone services company.

Its diverse offerings include 30 drone models and 50 types of services, catering to over 750 clients, including TATA, Adani, Reliance, Swiggy, Flipkart, Survey of India, and NTPC. Strategic partnerships with global players like Lockheed Martin, Cognizant, and Elbit Systems further strengthen its global positioning. MS Dhoni, who has invested in the company, also serves as its brand ambassador.

A significant portion of the new funding will also be allocated to expanding Garuda's IP portfolio, which currently includes over 20 patents, and to build a new design facility focused on next-gen drone systems. These moves align with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and the push for indigenous defense manufacturing.

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and MD of Venture Catalysts, said, "We are proud to support Garuda Aerospace in its mission to transform India's technological landscape... We firmly believe Garuda will emerge as a global leader, making India the drone hub of the world by 2030."

With government support through initiatives like Drone Rules 2021 and PLI schemes, Garuda Aerospace is well-positioned to lead India's rapidly growing drone industry.