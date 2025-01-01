GetVantage
Celcius Logistics Secures INR 250 Cr in Series B to Expand Cold Chain Network to 1,000+ Cities
The company aims to address pressing challenges in temperature-sensitive logistics, including food safety, quality retention, and reduction of wastage.
GetVantage Invests in Celcius Logistics, Ohm Logistics, and Fitsol to Transform Logistics Sector
GetVantage funds these investments through its licensed NBFC, GetGrowth Capital, and its AIF Venture Finance Fund in partnership with Varanium Capital, among other NBFC partners.
GetVantage Launches INR 100 Cr Rise-Up Fund for Women Entrepreneurs
Along with other NBFCs and AIFs, Mumbai-based GetVantage intends to disburse funds through its partnership with Varanium's Debt Fund and NBFC GetGrowth Capital.
GetVantage Raises $36 Million
The fund will be used for enhancing technology infrastructure, scale the product suite, expand the company portfolio and explore new market opportunities across Southeast Asia