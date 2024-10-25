GetVantage funds these investments through its licensed NBFC, GetGrowth Capital, and its AIF Venture Finance Fund in partnership with Varanium Capital, among other NBFC partners.

Embedded finance and working capital platform GetVantage is making significant strides in the logistics sector by providing a total of INR 5.4 crore in growth capital to three startups: Celcius Logistics, Ohm Logistics, and Fitsol. Each company is set to receive INR 1.8 crore, enabling them to scale operations and meet the rising demand for efficient logistics solutions across various industries.

GetVantage is funding these investments through its licensed non-banking financial company (NBFC), GetGrowth Capital, and its Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Venture Finance Fund, in partnership with Varanium Capital and other NBFC partners.

This strategic move highlights GetVantage's commitment to fostering innovation in logistics, which is poised to play a crucial role in supporting India's ambition to achieve a USD 5.5 trillion GDP.

Bhavik Vasa, the Founder of GetVantage, emphasised the transformative potential of these investments, stating, "GetVantage is empowering the next generation of innovators by fueling their growth at a critical juncture with non-dilutive capital. Our commitment to Celcius, Ohm, and Fitsol demonstrates our belief in the future of cleantech and green energy in logistics."

Celcius Logistics, founded by Swarup Bose, aims to revolutionise cold chain logistics through technology. Its platform is designed to create a robust ecosystem that ensures the safe and timely delivery of temperature-sensitive goods, including food and pharmaceuticals, across the country.

On the other hand, Fitsol, co-founded by Anand Pathak in 2022, serves as a decarbonization partner for manufacturing companies, targeting a reduction of 1 billion tons of CO2 from the supply chain. The AI-powered carbon management platform aids in the collection, measurement, and reporting of carbon footprints across various sectors, promoting sustainable practices.

GetVantage, co-founded by Bhavik Vasa and Amit Srivastava in 2019, has funded over 1,500 SMEs and startups, offering diverse non-dilutive working capital solutions tailored for marketing, inventory, logistics, and other operational expenses across sectors such as B2B SaaS, eCommerce, and edtech. Backed by prominent investors, including Chirate Ventures and Sony, GetVantage continues to drive innovation and growth in the logistics industry.