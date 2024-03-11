Along with other NBFCs and AIFs, Mumbai-based GetVantage intends to disburse funds through its partnership with Varanium's Debt Fund and NBFC GetGrowth Capital.

Alternative-financing fintech platform GetVantage has announced the launch of its Rise-Up Fund with an initial corpus of INR 100 crore, dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs businesses with inclusive capital.

The fund aims to use the capital to support the expansion of over 400 women-owned enterprises over the course of the next 12 months.

The money will be distributed by GetVantage via its own NBFC, GetGrowth Capital, in collaboration with Varanium's Debt Fund and other NBFCs and AIFs.

In January, GetVantage announced its SaaS Accelerator Fund II with a corpus of INR 250 crore.

Karun Arya, Chief Growth Officer, GetVantage, said, "Despite running successful businesses, women entrepreneurs everywhere remain chronically underrepresented and underserved by the incumbent venture finance infrastructure. The Rise-Up fund by GetVantage expands our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs in India,"

Launched in 2020 by Bhavik Vasa and Amit Srivastava, GetVantage is a non-dilutive capital provider for SMEs, serving as an alternative funding marketplace and growth platform. The platform enables firms to scale their growth with data-driven investments ranging from INR 5 lakhs to INR 20 crore.

The platform states that it has more than 15,000 registered users and more than 850 of India's innovative new-age companies in its investment portfolio.

According to the company, More than 40% of GetVantage's portfolio is led by women entrepreneurs, which includes businesses like Capsul, Open Secret, Samosa Singh, Hyugalife, Ziniosa, MyMuse, EatBetter, The Ayurveda Co., Noto, The Indus Valley, and Sweet Karam Coffee.

Supported by investors such as Chiratae Ventures, Varanium, InCred, DMI, Sony, and Dream Incubator, it has raised around USD 41 million in two rounds of fundraising (equity and credit lines).

In order to promote increased involvement among women entrepreneurs in India, GetVantage previously collaborated with the exclusive women's community leap.club in 2023.