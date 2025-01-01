GIVA Jewellery
Redefining Everyday Elegance
GIVA redefines fine jewelry with affordable, everyday designs, doubling revenue in 2024. Expanding aggressively, it opened 100 stores, launched 350 new designs, and invested in infrastructure, sustainability, and global growth.
First Cheque Unveils Ambitious Plan to Fuel 15-20 Exceptional Startups Over 18 Months
The Bengaluru-based venture capital firm aims to provide up to USD 500,000 in funding to each portfolio company.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from October 12-18
In the week spanning October 12 to October 18, several Indian startups secured substantial funding, highlighting the robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. Here are the notable deals to watch:
GIVA Jewellery Closes Extended Series B Funding with INR 255 Cr Investment Led by Premji Invest
The fine jewellery brand plans to leverage the funds to expand its offline presence and enhance its lab-grown diamond offerings while facilitating strategic investor exits.