The Bengaluru-based venture capital firm aims to provide up to USD 500,000 in funding to each portfolio company.

First Cheque, an early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2018 under India Quotient, has announced its plans to invest in 15-20 exceptional founders over the next 18 months.

It aims to provide up to USD 500,000 in funding for each portfolio company, focusing on those willing to challenge conventional norms.

Gagan Goyal, a partner at India Quotient, passionately articulated the firm's mission. "We want to back founders who dream big and aspire to create iconic brands that can lead massive markets," he said. First Cheque wasn't just about funding; it was about cultivating a community of game-changers who dared to redefine industries.

Kanika Agarrwal, another partner, added, "We have been investing in brands long before 'D2C' was a buzzword, supporting trailblazers like Sugar, Giva, and Rapidbox who have gone on to create entirely new market categories."

"Through First Cheque, we are now doubling down on our commitment to support the next generation of brand builders by focusing on the concept space. This is where we believe the most exciting, high-potential startups are emerging, and we are here to provide them with the capital, patience, and resources they need to scale," added Agarrwal.

With investments in over 130 startups, First Cheque had already made its mark, boasting notable companies like Giva, Seekho, Rocketlane, DrinkPrime, Fleetx, Simplismart, and Rigi in its diverse portfolio.

The Bengaluru-based venture capital firm partially exited D2C (direct-to-consumer) jewellery brand Giva Jewellery in September of last year, with a 75X return.