GIVA redefines fine jewelry with affordable, everyday designs, doubling revenue in 2024. Expanding aggressively, it opened 100 stores, launched 350 new designs, and invested in infrastructure, sustainability, and global growth.

An IIT Kanpur alumnus with a degree in Electronics Engineering, Ishendra's entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on.

"During my college days, I co-founded HidnChat, a social networking app that allowed anonymous chats," Agarwal recalled. "After graduation, I joined The Boston Consulting Group, where I spent over two years working on complex problem statements across industries. I then moved to Guild Capital, an early stage venture capital fund, to understand the other side of the table."

The idea for GIVA emerged in 2019, stemming from a realisation that fine jewelry in India catered primarily to weddings and high-budget occasions. "We identified a strong unfulfilled demand among modern women for everyday fine jewelry," Agarwal explained.

GIVA has since redefined the market, offering unique designs at affordable price points to cater to a growing demographic of women aged 20 to 50.

2024 marked a landmark year for GIVA. The company doubled its topline revenue with Like-for-Like growth of 70%.

"Our retail expansion has been aggressive - we opened 100 new stores in 2024, with a record-breaking achievement of launching 15 stores in September alone. This expansion has taken our total store count to over 180 locations across 25 cities in India," Agarwal shared.

On the product front, GIVA launched four new collections ( Cherry Pop, Wings of Wonder, Magic of Tradition, and Sky High ), adding 350 designs to its portfolio and broadening its omnichannel presence.

GIVA's operational infrastructure also saw significant upgrades, including a new 35,000 square feet warehouse and a plating unit in Jaipur, which achieved a production volume of 500 kg in December 2024. Ishendra credits this vertical integration as a cornerstone of GIVA's strategy, enabling unparalleled quality and service.

Looking ahead, GIVA is targeting aggressive domestic and international expansion. "We aim to add 150-200 stores annually while establishing our footprint in Tier II cities and expanding globally," said Ishendra. The company is also investing in sustainable innovations, including Lab Grown Diamonds (LGDs).

With backing from investors like Premji Invest and Sixth Sense Ventures, and a robust team of 1,700 employees, GIVA is poised to lead a transformative shift in the jewelry industry. "Our mission remains clear—to make fine jewelry accessible and indispensable for the modern woman," Ishendra concluded.

Details: